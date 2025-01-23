Mets Free Agent Target Jurickson Profar Signs Deal With Braves
Rare non-Pete Alonso news just dropped.
Free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar has reached an agreement on a contract with the Atlanta Braves for three-years, $42 million.
MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report on this deal.
The New York Mets had interest in Profar, but he ultimately decided to sign on with their hated NL East rivals.
This was the first offseason move of significance for the fellow NL Wild Card Braves. Profar will either slide into left field or right field for the Braves, as superstar right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is expected to miss the beginning of the season after tearing his ACL, this time in the opposite knee, for the second time in three years in 2024.
Profar is coming off a big season with the San Diego Padres, where he hit .280/.380/.459 while setting career-highs with a .839 OPS, 24 home runs and 85 RBI in 158 games.
Profar turns 32 in February and brings added balance to the Braves' already strong lineup as a switch-hitting bat. Profar was a former top prospect of the Texas Rangers and made his MLB debut in 2012 as a 19-year-old.
However, injuries delayed Profar's development into a now above average hitter in the big-leagues. He notched an All-Star nod and Silver Slugger Award in 2024, both career firsts.
Profar is versatile defensively, but he is also a negative defender, posting a -6 Outs Above Average mark last season, 31st among left fielders in baseball.
Despite the Mets' interest in Profar's bat, he didn't really fit their current roster construction unless they dealt Starling Marte and made Profar the primary DH.
Even still, Profar's production would have been a solid boost to a Mets offense that very well could be losing franchise cornerstone first baseman Pete Alonso and his 40 homers per season. Any way you slice said loss will be tough to replace.
Now Profar is off the board and the Mets' remaining options are dwindling to add another bat unless they bring back Alonso.
