Insider Reveals Pete Alonso's 'Most Likely' Free Agency Destinations
The New York Mets and Pete Alonso free agency saga has been a rollercoaster ride throughout this MLB offseason.
There was a point last month where it felt like an announcement that the two sides had agreed to a deal was imminent, and that Alonso was all but guaranteed to return to Queens. Then negotiations continued, and continued, and continued — to no avail. So then the Mets made it clear that they were pivoting their focus elsewhere.
Soon after that, it was revealed that New York was actually still speaking with Alonso. And now the baseball world seems to agree that they're still one of the best fits for the Polar Bear.
Few people know the nuance of this situation better than the New York Post's Jon Heyman. And during his January 22 live show with BR Walk-Off, Heyman revealed the latest update on Alonso's potential suitors.
"I will say with Alonso, it does appear like the most likely as this moment — and I don't think anything is close, so anybody can step in and do something — would be the Jays and the Mets," Heyman said.
"And the Mets had said they were pivoting, but they are looking at it, as I said. The Jays [are] still working, still hoping to do something more, still hoping to add offense, still hoping to add a starter."
He concluded by saying, "Alonso still in play for the Jays, I say more so than Bregman."
While it sounds like the two frontrunners to sign Alonso are still the Mets and Blue Jays, it would appear that the door is open for another team to come in and secure him if they so desire.