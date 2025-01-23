Mets’ Carlos Mendoza Reveals Mark Vientos is Working Out at First Base
The biggest offseason question left for the New York Mets is their impending vacancy at first base.
Pete Alonso remains a free agent and the two sides are at a negotiation stalemate. Recently re-signed outfielder/DH Jesse Winker said he was willing to take on some duties at first base if the team needed him to, but manager Carlos Mendoza brought up another possible solution to start the year.
As first reported by Bill Ladson of MLB.com, Mendoza revealed that third baseman and 2024 breakout star Mark Vientos has been taking reps at first base. Ladson asked Mendoza if Vientos has been working on improving his defensive abilities in the offseason.
“He is working on basic footwork. He has been working really hard at third base," Mendoza told MLB.com. In order to improve on his first step, he is working on his pre-pitch and his setup in order to get to more baseballs. That was the biggest priority with him this offseason. He [is working out at] first base, more like the basic stuff – the footwork, receive throws and things like that.”
Pat Ragazzo of Mets On SI reported last week that the Mets' most realistic Plan B is to move Vientos to first base if Alonso walks. They would then have Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuna compete for the third base job.
Defense has been the one knock against Vientos after a breakout season at the plate. He leap-frogged former Mets top prospect in Baty in May to take the third-base job for the rest of the season. Over 111 games last season, Vientos slashed an impressive .266/.322/.516 with 27 home runs and 77 RBI.
The 25-year-old also had an impressive postseason showing at the plate for the Mets, setting their franchise record in the playoffs with 14 RBI to go along with a .327 average, .998 OPS and five home runs in 13 games.
But in the field, Vientos’ defensive metrics paint a different story. Across 129 games at third, Vientos has posted a score of -10 defensive runs saved, leaving a lot to be desired for the fan favorite.
By slotting Vientos over at first, the Mets could save a ton of payroll by not re-signing Alonso and using that money to bolster their rotation or bullpen. Between Vientos and Winker, the Mets could have a few solid options at first if they do decide to move on from Alonso after six seasons in Queens.
