Sources: What I'm Hearing About Pete Alonso, Blue Jays, Mets
The Toronto Blue Jays are believed to be all-in on 2025 with the temperature of their baseball leadership group's seats being at an all-time high.
They recently signed outfielder Anthony Santander to a five-year, $92.5 million deal coming off his 44 homer season in 2024 and are believed to be looking to add more power to their lineup.
That's where New York Mets homegrown star free agent first baseman Pete Alonso comes in, who they have held steady interest in.
According to sources briefed on the situation, the Blue Jays were not close on signing or acquiring any players as of Thursday morning/early afternoon.
However, SNY's baseball insider Andy Martino just reported: "Talks between Pete Alonso and the Blue Jays are “advancing,” per a source with knowledge. Not done yet and no guarantee that it gets there."
At this point, it still seems to be the case that nothing is close between Toronto and Alonso. But that said, talks are now advancing so it's a possibility that progress gets made and this saga finally comes to a close shortly.
Toronto's pursuit of Alonso is very real, which is clear. The Mets already pivoted last week when they brought back Jesse Winker and signed setup man A.J. Minter. They're prepared to move Mark Vientos to first base and have Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuna fight for the third base spot.
There has been no buzz from the Mets end about negotiations picking back up with Alonso and his agent Scott Boras. That has been unlikely since the 30-year-old slugger rejected the Mets' three-year, $70 million ranging counter offer that included opt-outs, per The New York Post.
It will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds and if it does in fact come to a head in the coming hours or days. Stay tuned.