Mets have many reasons to be optimistic about injured rotation
The calendar has barely reached March and the New York Mets are already down two key starters in Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat strain). Both hurlers will miss significant time with Manaea expected back by late April and Montas in the midst of a 6-8 week shutdown from throwing.
But the Mets didn't overreact to losing these important arms beyond signing righty José Ureña to a minor league deal. Ureña, 33, was impressive last season, posting a 3.80 ERA and 70 strikeouts across 109 innings. The right-hander was mostly a reliever, making 33 total appearances, but has versatility as a swingman (nine starts in 2024). The Texas Rangers got the most out of Ureña by utilizing him as both a starter and reliever at times. He made his final start in mid-August.
So why didn't the Mets re-sign Jose Quintana to patch up their injury riddled rotation?
Quintana wanted to return to Queens, however, the Milwaukee Brewers gave the veteran southpaw a one-year, $4.25 million deal. The Mets expect Manaea back early in the regular season and Montas a little later on after Manaea. New York is deep on starters when healthy and a pitcher like Quintana deserves a guaranteed spot for one year. Milwaukee, who is thin on starting depth, was the better landing spot.
Strong Starting Depth
The bottom line is that the Mets are comfortable with the pitching staff and depth they have built heading into the 2025 season. New York's rotation features a healthy Kodai Senga and breakout lefty David Peterson, who have both looked sharp in camp thus far. Clay Holmes, a veteran All-Star reliever turned starter, has also looked superb in Grapefruit League play with six shutout innings across two starts.
If these three starters can be the main horses atop the rotation, it will take less pressure off of the No. 4 and No. 5 starters in the group. Tylor Megill figures to be one of the hurlers that will win a job and he is no stranger to stepping up in big moments. Newcomer Griffin Canning, Paul Blackburn (back from offseason spinal surgery) and Ureña will be battling it out for the final slot within the unit.
The Mets were considering a six-man rotation, but injuries have shifted their blueprint back to a traditional five-man rotation. This strategy makes sense with Manaea and Montas on the shelf and the Mets could still shift to a six-man once Manaea comes back. That said, this decision will depend on roster flexibility, health and performance of the rotation by the time Manaea returns in April.
For now, the Mets have several reasons to be optimistic about their rotation. Senga, Peterson and Holmes look like frontline starters while Megill is reliable and at times has flashed excellence on the mound. Canning, Blackburn and Ureña have all proven they can get big outs at the big-league level and one of them should suffice as a No. 5 until Manaea rejoins the team.