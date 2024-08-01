Mets' Injured Star Working Towards Rehab Assignment
Although the New York Mets have an excellent group of position players, more help could be on the way.
Outfielder Starling Marte, who is recovering from a bone bruise in his right knee, hopes to begin a rehab assignment as soon as next week, according to Tim Healey of Newsday. Marte will also fly with the Mets to Anaheim to continue his rehab with team trainers (as New York plays the Los Angeles Angels), before going to Port St. Lucie on Monday.
From there, Marte should start playing in games with the Single-A St. Lucie Mets; beat writer Anthony DiComo also reported that the 35-year-old expects to play with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies by the end of next week.
It is worth mentioning that the Mets traded for Jesse Winker on July 28; Winker was one of the better hitters available before the trade deadline and will be New York's starting right fielder. Nonetheless, with everything Marte brings to the table and Winker's significant righty-lefty splits (.838 OPS against right-handed pitching, .667 OPS against left-handers), the Mets can run an effective platoon in right field once Marte is ready to return.
The 13-year veteran was having a bounce-back year prior to his injury with a .278/.328/.416 slash line, 18 extra-base hits, 12 stolen bases, 30 RBI, 38 runs scored, and a 115 wRC+. He was on a tear from May 29 to June 12, pounding out 16 hits in a nine-game span; however, Marte's production slowed down considerably from June 13 to June 22, with just four hits in 25 plate appearances as he was plagued by right knee soreness. Things came to a head on June 22 in Chicago, when he was taken out of a game in the second inning; the bone bruise was subsequently discovered, and he hasn't played since that date.
Just over a week ago, Marte resumed baseball activities by doing outfield work and running drills.
The Mets have been in good shape despite losing their right fielder for over a month, as they are just a half-game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third Wild Card spot in the NL. But while New York already has a great lineup and added Winker to the fold, the return of Marte could be exactly what they need to grab the upper hand in the playoff race.