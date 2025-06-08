Pete Alonso reacts to passing David Wright on Mets’ all-time home run list
Pete Alonso continues to rewrite the New York Mets’ record books.
In the third inning of Sunday afternoon's game, Alonso ripped a two-run homer over the left-center field wall at Coors Field. It was his 242nd career home run, tying former Mets captain David Wright for second-most all-time in franchise history.
Then, five innings later, Alonso launched another two-run shot to left, giving him sole possession of second place on the Mets' all-time home run list.
Wright, who will be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame and have his No. 5 retired on July 19, took 1,583 games to reach that mark. For Alonso, who previously set the Mets' single-season home run record (53) as a rookie in 2019, it took only 912 games to surpass Wright's total.
After completing the series sweep over the Colorado Rockies with a 13-5 victory, Alonso was asked what it means to pass Wright, who was still the face of the organization when he was drafted.
"It’s really cool," Alonso said. "For me, I just want to help the team win every single chance I get... Right now, I’m just focused on winning, so I don’t think it’s truly gonna settle in until later on."
Alonso, 30, is batting .301/.396/.594 (.990 OPS) with 17 home runs and a league-leading 61 RBIs through his first 66 games this season. Despite failing to secure a long-term deal in the offseason, the power-hitting first baseman can opt out of his two-year, $54 million contract and test the open market again this winter.
Mets Hall of Famer Darryl Strawberry, whose No. 18 will soon be joined by Wright’s retired number on display above the left-field grandstand at Citi Field, remains the franchise leader in home runs with 252. But with his two home runs Sunday, Alonso eclipsed Strawberry for the most multi-homer games in Mets history.
Given Alonso's current pace, it may not be much longer before his next record falls.