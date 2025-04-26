Mets' Jeff McNeil looking forward to potentially playing center field
Before the New York Mets began their four-game series against the Washington Nationals, they got some much-needed reinforcements to the lineup.
On Friday, New York activated both catcher Francisco Álvarez (fractured left hamate bone) and utility hitter Jeff McNeil (strain right oblique) off the injured list; both players were in the starting lineup that night. While the Mets thrived offensively in McNeil and Álvarez's absences, the two players will only make the Amazins' lineup even deeper and more potent going forward.
The Mets also took advantage of McNeil's rehab stint by playing him in center field, as the position has an opening after losing center fielder Jose Siri for at least eight to 10 weeks with a left tibia fracture. Before Friday's game, the 33-year-old talked about the possibility of being a center fielder for the Mets this season.
"I take a lot of pride in playing a lot of positions and being very versatile, so wherever the team needs me, I'm going to play there and I'm going to be happy to do it," McNeil said to reporters.
McNeil was also asked if center field was a position he pushed coaches to let him play. He recalled the last time that he roamed center was back in 2013, when he was drafted by the Mets in the 12th round of the MLB Draft. That opportunity for McNeil, of course, never unfolded.
Carlos Mendoza also seemed open to the idea of playing McNeil in center field, telling reporters, "We'll see."
The return of McNeil and Álvarez surprisingly created a dilemma for the Mets, as players like Luis Torrens and Luisangel Acuña both thrived for the ballclub and stepped up in a major way. This was partially answered when Brett Baty was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for McNeil, although Acuña's strong play as of late has prompted the Mets to look for any opportunities to keep him in the lineup.
Fortunately, McNeil has been accustomed to playing all across the diamond since arriving in the major leagues in 2018. The former NL batting champion has seen playing time at both second base and third base, as well as playing in both right and left field throughout; with that much versatility already, McNeil is more than capable of learning another position.
The Mets currently have a plethora of options to suit up and play for them every day. With Acuña starting to hit like he did towards the end of last season, as well as Mark Vientos starting to come along at third base, center field reps for McNeil this year seem like a real possibility.