New York Mets make a decision on Brett Baty
The New York Mets have made their decision on Brett Baty: he's going down to Triple-A Syracuse.
Jeff McNeil has been activated to take his spot. The final spot came down to Baty or outfielder José Azócar, and the Mets opted to keep Azócar on the roster over Baty.
While the decision might upset some of the Mets fan base, it probably was the right call in terms of roster construction and playing time. Azócar had no options left and would have had to clear waivers or the Mets would end up losing him. Baty had one option remaining.
There just was not going to be enough at bats with McNeil in the fold and Luisangel Acuña proving that he needs to be in this lineup more days than not; Acuña also has value as a late-game pinch-runner and defensive replacement. Baty being a left-handed hitter like McNeil also didn't help the Mets if they wanted to go with a platoon at second base.
Baty made it a very difficult decision on the Mets this past week or so, hitting a long home run off Zack Wheeler on Wednesday and collecting eight hits in his last 27 at-bats. Prior to that, however, Baty was struggling massively at the plate, recording just three hits over his first eight games.
In a limited sample size, Azócar had three hits in seven at-bats; he also is a good defensive center fielder and gives the Mets another option besides Tyrone Taylor. The Mets may use Acuña there as well, but the 23-year-old only has 35 games of minor league experience in CF.
McNeil also saw a few reps in rehab in CF, but has not played there in his career. The eight-year veteran has experience in both corner outfield spots and gives the Mets another option in case someone goes down or needs a day off at the corner spots; McNeil could also be an emergency CF if the team needs him there.
The Mets also optioned Hayden Senger to Triple-A Syracuse, with Francisco Alvarez taking his spot. New York now has their starting second baseman and catcher back in the fold, which is a major boost to a team that already has the best record in Major League Baseball.