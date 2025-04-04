Mets' Juan Soto given shocking ranking by ESPN
On Wednesday, ESPN released their top 100 MLB players for the 2025 season as voted on by their baseball writers. New York Mets superstars Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor landed 8th and 16th in the ranking.
In a follow-up piece on Thursday, they got the reactions of players around the league.
"Are you f---ing kidding?" an anonymous player said of Soto's placement outside the top five.
The original ranking, which also featured New York's Pete Alonso at 61, Edwin Diaz at 93, and Kodai Senga at 100, generated plenty of discourse among players. As expected, some argued on behalf of their teammates, while others showed respect to tough opponents. But with a list of 100 players, there is always something to complain about. Atlanta Braves infielder Matt Olson shared his perspective on the size of the list, saying "once you get past No. 30, it's a free-for-all."
ESPN asked a total of 15 players to weigh in on the ranking for their follow-up piece; one of these players was former Mets pitcher Adam Ottavino, who took issue with Lindor's ranking.
"I feel like there's a huge separation in actual production at this moment between Lindor and [Elly] De La Cruz," Ottavino said. "I know [De La Cruz's] ceiling is insane and he's so fun to watch, but he's just not anywhere close to Lindor yet, in my mind."
Another player chimed in about Lindor's questionable placement, specifically comparing him to the Pittsburgh Pirates' young star Paul Skenes. "Skenes has amazing stuff," the anonymous player said. "But he's ahead of Francisco Lindor? Like, a shortstop who plays every day and just finished second in the NL MVP race."
Lindor's production since joining the Mets in 2021 has been nothing short of spectacular, so it is understandable why former teammates and other players around the league would be caught off guard by a ranking outside the top 15. The 31-year-old is off to a slow start in 2025, but holds career batting splits of .274/.341/.475 and is coming off his best finish in MVP voting.
Soto's ranking also had players scratching their heads. After inking the largest contract in professional sports history this offseason, the Mets new slugger's value as one of the league's very best was established. Soto hit 41 home runs with the New York Yankees last season, while posting a .989 OPS and a career-best 8.1 fWAR. At just 26 years old, his game should only continue to elevate.
With Alonso, Diaz, and Senga's inclusion, the Mets landed five players on ESPN's much heavily contested top 100. These three have been bright spots early on for New York, with Alonso red hot at the plate (two home runs, eight RBI in last three games), Diaz earning his first save against the Houston Astros last Friday, and Senga turning in a solid debut in a loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.
Soto and Lindor still have work to do if they want to disprove ESPN's curious rankings of the duo.