Mets’ Juan Soto named NL Player of the Month for June
Coming off one of the best all-around statistical months in New York Mets history, superstar outfielder Juan Soto’s performance has not gone unrecognized.
On Thursday, MLB announced that Soto won National League Player of the Month honors for June after batting .322/.474/.722 with 11 home runs, tied for the third most by any Met in a calendar month. He also drew 25 walks and finished with a 1.196 OPS, both of which led the majors.
This marks the first time in Soto’s eight-year career that he has earned Player of the Month honors. Pete Alonso won the award in April, making this the second time the Mets have had two winners in the same year. The feat was previously accomplished by Mets Hall of Famers Keith Hernandez and Gary Carter in 1985.
Soto, 26, is in the first year of a record-setting 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets. The four-time All-Star got off to a relatively slow start with his new club, but thanks to a red-hot June, he ranks 11th in MLB for OPS (.895) and home runs (20) as of Thursday morning. He began June 1 with just nine home runs and a .770 OPS.
While Soto has successfully climbed out of a slump, the Mets (49-38) are trying to do the same as a team. New York was ahead by more than five games in the NL East division standings in mid-June, but after losing 14 of their last 18, they are now two games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies.
Despite their recent skid, the Mets are still in a better position than they were this time last year. If the season ended today, they would host a Wild Card series at Citi Field. They were 43-44 through their first 87 games in 2024 and eventually made it to the NLCS.
With multiple players on track to return from the injured list in the coming weeks and the trade deadline approaching on July 31, there are plenty of opportunities for the Mets to turn things around, much like Soto has.
Soto was a finalist to start the All-Star Game in Atlanta on July 15 but fell short in the second phase of voting. He will find out whether he makes it as a reserve when the full rosters are announced Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.