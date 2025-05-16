Mets' late inning authority sets the stage for Subway Series
The New York Mets are playing their best baseball when it matters most, and they are doing it better than any other team in baseball.
Heading into the Subway Series, the Mets are 28-16 and first in the NL East. They are playing with this identity: if you are down by the seventh inning, good luck trying to come back.
The Mets lead MLB in run differential from the seventh inning at +27, and they are in the top three in OPS, slugging, and batting average in those same innings. Whether they are trailing, tied, or trying to hold on to a lead, the Mets are statistically the most dangerous team for closing out games.
It’s easy to think about Edwin Díaz and trumpets when you think about the Mets closing games, but Pete Alonso has been showing fans that he can close them at the plate as well. His walk-off on May 12th was his second of the season and the eighth of his career, putting him in the top three for walk-offs as a Met. When games get late and the lights get bright, Alonso doesn’t shrink; he embraces the pressure and makes moments.
It’s not just Alonso making noise in the late innings; the Mets roster is built for late-inning success.
Francisco Lindor already has four late-game home runs, helping the Mets drive in runs down the stretch. Juan Soto has three home runs and is batting .359 with a 1.220 OPS in the late innings this year. Brandon Nimmo has three home runs and 11 RBI in late-game situations this year, helping the Mets close out games. New York's roster isn’t built around vibes or luck, but around experienced veterans who can get it done when the game matters most.
Behind the offense lies the real heroes of the Mets' late-game success.
The Mets' bullpen has a 2.98 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB. It boasts an 82.4% inherited runner stranded rate, which shows its ability to stay calm and perform under pressure. Even with the loss of A.J. Minter, the bullpen hasn’t skipped a beat, putting up scoreless innings and leaving runners stranded on the basepaths. As long as the bullpen continues to play as they have, the Mets will have a hard time losing games late.
The timing to test this team couldn’t be better: the Mets are going up against their crosstown rivals this weekend. Juan Soto is facing his former team and a fanbase that feels betrayed. It’s the best closing team in baseball versus one of the most hostile situations in sports.
Bragging rights across New York are up for grabs this weekend, and the Mets are ready to grab them.