Mets looking for life from stars in NL showdowns with Braves, Phillies
The New York Mets have begun an important stretch of games that has gotten off to a less than ideal start. After getting walked off by the Atlanta Braves, it is clear that everyone needs to start pulling their own weight, especially in the race for the National League East.
Despite Juan Soto hitting his 14th homer of the year to help build a 4-1 lead, the Mets still got themselves in trouble with baserunning blunders, poor pitching, and some questionable decisions made by manager Carlos Mendoza. The loss against Atlanta marked New York's fourth consecutive loss, their first extended slide of 2025.
While no one wants to see losses like this, the Mets still have a comfortable cushion as the leaders of the NL East; they have proven all season so far that they are one of the best teams in baseball. But with a stretch against two of their biggest division rivals, they need to clean things up to stay in a dominant position.
Over this 10-game stretch against the Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets need to split at minimum. Both these teams always prove to be trouble for New York, especially the former. One thing is for certain, though: the Mets need their biggest stars to show up every single game to make this stretch successful.
The top of the Mets order absolutely has to be productive to be able to snatch wins. For example, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo both went 0-for-4 in the opening game in Atlanta; Soto and Pete Alonso both fared a little better, but they still made some mistakes that the Braves capitalized on. While every athlete goes through hot and cold stretches, they still need to make every single at-bat count.
Playing divisional games are always important. Even with wiggle room in the standings, the Mets need to run away with this opportunity. And it is time for Lindor, Nimmo, Soto, and Alonso to all take this in stride and break out to help their team reach the top.