ESPN gets clear about Mets lineup's biggest weakness
It's hard to poke holes in what the New York Mets have accomplished this season so far. This is proven not only by the NL East-leading 45-27 record that they're bringing into their June 17 game against the Atlanta Braves (which makes for the second-best winning percentage in all of MLB), but how their offense, starting rotation, and relief corps have all performed above expectations.
Not to mention that slugger Juan Soto hasn't had the season fans expected of him to this point. And once he returns to his MVP-caliber form, New York's offense will become even more dangerous.
But that's not to say this team's offense is perfect. And in a June 17 article, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan explained what he sees as the Mets' lineup's biggest weakness.
"Considering the Mets have multiple options at third base, the quest for an internal solution isn't banking on the fortunes of a single player. It could be Mark Vientos, the postseason star last year who's set to begin a rehab assignment next week after a disappointing start to the season. It could be Brett Baty, who has shown plenty of power but still sports a .267 on-base percentage. It could be Ronny Mauricio, the rookie whose pop -- and allergy to getting on base -- is similar to Baty's," Passan wrote.
"Regardless of who it is, manager Carlos Mendoza has time to figure out how to maneuver his lineup so that other offensive holes at catcher and center field (when Jeff McNeil isn't playing there) aren't nearly as glaring."
While Passan's sentiment is fair enough, his saying that the Mets' offense is the fifth-best in baseball to this point (behind the Dodgers, the Yankees, the Cubs, and the Diamondbacks) still bodes well for this ball club.