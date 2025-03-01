Mets’ Luisangel Acuña exits spring game after hit by pitch
New York Mets prospect Luisangel Acuña exited Saturday’s spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays after being hit by a pitch.
During the top of the second inning, Acuña was examined by trainers after being plunked in his left arm/elbow by Shane McClanahan. He initially remained in the game to run the bases but did not return defensively during the bottom half.
Acuña, who turns 23 this month, is firmly in the mix for a bench spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster if healthy. He spent most of 2024 in Triple-A, where he hit .258/.299/.355 with seven home runs, 50 RBIs, and 40 stolen bases over 131 games before earning his first big-league call-up in September.
In 14 games with the Mets, Acuña hit .308/.325/.641 with three home runs, six RBIs, and a 166 wRC+, which earned him a spot on the postseason roster. During that stretch, he primarily played shortstop, filling in for Francisco Lindor, who was dealing with lower-back discomfort, while Jose Iglesias stepped in for an injured Jeff McNeil at second base.
Acuña appeared in nine postseason games, though he recorded just three plate appearances, serving as a late-game defensive replacement and pinch runner following Lindor’s return. The versatile prospect also played 31 Triple-A games in center field last season, but Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared earlier on Saturday that he has a different plan for Acuña in 2025.
"The plan will be he's going to play short, he's going to play second, and he'll get some action at third base," Mendoza said. "We’re gonna keep him in the infield. Even though last year he played some center, for the purpose of camp, we want to see him as much as possible in the dirt.”
With the Mets' outfield already crowded—featuring Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, Tyrone Taylor, Jose Siri, Starling Marte, and Jesse Winker—there is little room for Acuña in any of those spots. Additionally, versatile No. 2 prospect Jett Williams and newly acquired Alexander Canario add further depth in case of injury.
In contrast, the infield competition remains wide open. Beyond the clear-cut starters, the Mets are seeking someone to fill the coveted utility role, a spot Nick Madrigal had been a strong candidate for before his season-ending injury. Third baseman Brett Baty, who began seeing action at second base in 2024, is now taking reps at shortstop, while Acuña is also experimenting with a new position.
Acuña had never played a professional inning at third base until Wednesday’s spring training game against the Miami Marlins. However, it is a position he had been preparing for during the offseason.
Before Pete Alonso re-signed, New York Post reporter Joel Sherman revealed that the Mets had planned for Acuña to compete with Baty and Ronny Mauricio for the starting third base job. In this scenario, Mark Vientos would have moved across the diamond to play first base.
Now, those same names are competing for bench roles, with each of them bringing versatility defensively. Baty is off to a hot start at the plate this spring, while Acuña has demonstrated his ability to wreak havoc on the basepaths.
Mauricio, on the other hand, is being brought along slowly as he works his way back from a torn ACL. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets are hopeful that Mauricio will play in the Grapefruit League toward the middle of March.
If Saturday's injury is not too serious, Acuña has a real opportunity to carve out a significant role on the Mets' 2025 big-league roster. However, a return to Triple-A to begin the season cannot be fully ruled out.