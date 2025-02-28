Mets have bench spot up for grabs after losing Nick Madrigal for season
The New York Mets had the roster all but set in the early stages of spring training. After losing Nick Madrigal for the year with a fractured shoulder, they now have a spot as a bench player up for grabs.
The Mets signed Juan Soto this offseason to the largest contract in the history of professional sports, as well as re-signing both Pete Alonso and Jesse Winker, and trading for Jose Siri. All four of those men are projected to be in the starting lineup, while another offseason signing, Nick Madrigal, was set to serve as a key bench bat. But with Madrigal out for the year, things have changed.
It could be far worse for the team, as it could have been Soto, Alonso, or Francisco Lindor. Now, however, the team has an open spot on the bench, though they are spoiled for choice with who can fill that role.
It will need to be an infielder, as Starling Marte will serve as the fourth outfielder, and Tyrone Taylor may potentially break camp with the Major League club as a late-inning defensive replacement. Luis Torrens will also make the roster as the backup catcher. This leaves one spot open, with no backup infielders to speak of.
Brett Baty has taken a huge step forward this spring, seemingly staking his claim on that roster spot. Through four games for Baty so far, he has batted .545/.545/1.182 with three extra-base hits, two of them being home runs, and three RBI.
It will not be that easy for the team, however, as Luisangel Acuña had a tremendous coming-out party as a September call-up last year. The 22-year-old went 12-for-39 in 14 games with three home runs and six RBI. It has been a struggle to this point in the spring for the youngster, though, as he has only gone 1-for-7 with an RBI.
The options do not end with those two, either, as the Mets have both Luis De Los Santos and Donovan Walton in camp as non-roster invitees. Neither player has had a strong spring to this point, though they both have Major League regular season experience.
It could certainly be a much worse situation for the Mets. The team will miss the defensive ability Madrigal provides off the bench, but it is now "next man up" for the team as they look toward contending for the National League East.