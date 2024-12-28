Mets Made Offer to Teoscar Hernandez Before Outfielder Re-Signed With Dodgers
Although the New York Mets inked superstar right fielder Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal, the team is still interested in adding another corner outfielder/DH type bat.
According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the Mets made a two-year offer to Teoscar Hernandez before the outfielder/DH ultimately chose to re-sign with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Hernandez, 32, made it clear that he wanted to return to the Dodgers, and on Friday he signed a three-year, $66 million deal with Los Angeles that has a fourth-year option for $15 million, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
In addition to Hernandez, the Mets had reported interest in outfielder/DH Joc Pederson prior to the 32-year-old signing a two-year, $37 million contract with the Texas Rangers that has an opt-out after the first season.
As Mets On SI previously reported, the Mets have been talking to teams about trading outfielder/DH Starling Marte for relief pitching and are willing to pay down a portion of his $20.75 million salary to move him.
With the arrival of Soto, Marte is now a backup outfielder and currently projected to be the Mets' everyday DH. This could still happen unless the Mets wind up dealing him and bringing in another corner outfielder/DH option.
Trade deadline acquisition/spark plug Jesse Winker could still potentially return to the Mets. Per Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets have at least some level of interest in reuniting with Winker, another corner outfielder/DH.
Winker, 31, made an impact down the stretch with the Mets and was a key factor in their run to the NLCS in the postseason.
The veteran left-handed bat is a candidate to receive a short-term deal in free agency and makes sense for the Mets if they can clear some room on their roster.
Regardless, the Mets need at least one more impact bat and a reunion with Pete Alonso makes the most sense. Per The New York Post, there is still a substantial gap in talks between Alonso's camp and the Mets.
Despite having a hole in their infield, the Mets are still exploring outfielders to add to their already crowded unit.