Mets Make a Decision on Activating High-Leverage Reliever, Major Reinforcement
The New York Mets are about to get a major reinforcement back in their bullpen.
According to Tim Britton of The Athletic, the Mets intend to activate right-handed relief pitcher Reed Garrett from the injured list on Saturday and will option lefty Alex Young to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for him on the roster.
Garrett has not pitched since July 9 due to right elbow inflammation. The Mets dodged a bullet as Garrett's imaging revealed no structural damage and now he is set to return after a month on the shelf.
The 31-year-old has been one of the Mets' main high-leverage arms this season, but was overused leading up to his injury with 42 innings logged already in 2024.
The hope is that Garrett will be able to recapture his early-season form as a result of rest and rehab. In his first 15.2 innings of the campaign, the righty posted a dazzling 0.57 ERA. However, his ERA ballooned to 3.64 after struggling across his next 26.1 innings.
Garrett has 63 strikeouts in 36 appearances this year, and should slide back in as a setup man to closer Edwin Diaz.
It is a bit surprising that the Mets chose to send Young, a left-hander, down to the minors as he has been solid since being claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants in July. Young, 30, allowed just one run in seven innings pitched for New York.
In addition to Garrett, righty Dedniel Nunez, who has been the Mets' most consistent reliever this season, is not far off from coming back from the IL as well. Nunez went down with a right pronator strain on July 24, but is expected to toss a bullpen this weekend.
The Mets dropped the first game of their series in Seattle against the Mariners on Friday. Luckily, they will now have a key piece back in their bullpen in Garrett for the final two games of their road trip.