Mets manager provides update on Mark Vientos injury
When New York Mets' third baseman Mark Vientos went down on the base path Monday night, Carlos Mendoza's first reaction was that it "didn't look good."
But just a day after he was placed on the 10-day IL, the Mets' skipper reported some "good news" regarding the injury. According to Mendoza, Vientos has a low-grade hamstring strain, and is expected to receive treatment for 10-14 days before restarting baseball activities.
The injury occurred in the tenth inning of the series opener in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Vientos, who had come in as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, only made it a few steps out of the box before going down in a heap.
Read More: New York Mets' Mark Vientos lands on IL with hamstring injury
Depending on the severity, hamstring injuries can come with a significant recovery period and can often reappear without the proper recovery, so Wednesday's news is certainly very positive. When asked if he was surprised to learn of Vientos' diagnosis, Mendoza asserted that "you never know."
"A guy goes down the way he did, you kinda expect the worst," he said. "But the fact that they're telling us it's low-grade, so it's good news there."
As for the recovery period, Mendoza mentioned that the treatment will continue until Vientos is symptom free. He was able to estimate a timetable that could be as early as ten days before his young infielder will be able to resume baseball activities and begin ramping back up.
Read More: What's changed for Mark Vientos in 2025?
While it seems like Vientos dodged a bullet here, it is still an unfortunate injury that comes at a bad time. The 25-year-old has struggled both offensively and defensively this season, batting just .191 in his last 15 games with a team-worst .929 fielding percentage. With at least a couple weeks away from baseball, Vientos will have time to clear his head and hopefully rebuild some confidence during a rehab stint.