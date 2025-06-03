New York Mets' Mark Vientos lands on IL with hamstring injury
The New York Mets have the best record in the National League and just pulled out a thrilling win in extra innings against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. But they also left the game with some bad news.
During the 10th inning, Vientos fell while running out of the batter's box. He struggled to get back to his feet and grabbed at his right leg before walking gingerly off the field. The injury, later identified as a strained hamstring, will send the 25-year-old infielder to the 10-day injured list, the team officially announced on Tuesday.
After a breakout campaign in 2024 that included 27 home runs, Vientos has struggled to start this season. The young infielder holds just a .230 batting average through 53 games and has produced seven errors with a team worst .929 fielding percentage at third base.
The club called up soaring prospect Ronny Mauricio on Tuesday morning, giving an early indication of the severity of Vientos' injury. Mauricio has experience all over the infield, but may assume designated hitting duties early on as they look to continue his slow integration following two knee surgeries. The Mets' No. 9 prospect slashed a ludicrous .515/.564/.818 with three home runs in nine games of Triple-A ball.
With Vientos out, Brett Baty will likely become the everyday third baseman, a job that he had all but won already. Both young infielders struggled to hit early on, but after a quick trip to the minors at the end of April, Baty has been on fire at the plate. In May, the 24-year-old is slashing .290/.333/.581 with five homers and 16 RBI. This, combined with his much superior glove, made it difficult to justify Vientos over Baty at third in recent weeks.
The injury is a devastating blow at an inopportune time for one of New York's most talented young players. But if there is a silver lining it's that Vientos, who has no minor league options remaining, may build confidence from consistent reps at that level when he can begin a rehab assignment.