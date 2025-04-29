Mets manager provides update on three rehabbing pitchers
Through the first month of the season, the New York Mets have the lowest ERA in baseball despite being down two starting pitchers. This unit could be back at full strength shortly, according to manager Carlos Mendoza.
Ahead of Monday's game against the Washington Nationals, Mendoza revealed the progress and next steps for rehabbing pitchers Paul Blackburn, Frankie Montas, and Sean Manaea.
Blackburn (knee) threw on Sunday and is set to throw a bullpen at Citi Field on Tuesday; he experienced a small setback after an illness caused him to lose weight. Montas (lat) is currently throwing at 120 feet, while Manaea (oblique) is currently throwing at 75 feet and will transition into throwing back-to-back days for the first time in his rehab.
Blackburn was placed on the 15-day injured list just one day before the season began with knee inflammation. David Stearns asserted that Blackburn's injury was nothing serious and predicted an April return.
This decision coincided with the announcement that Max Kranick and Huascar Brazobán earned spots in the bullpen, leading many to speculate that Blackburn's IL stint was simply a roster maneuver that would set him up to return in case of injury or poor performance. Kranick and Brazobán have both been excellent to start the season, but recent concerns surrounding fellow righties José Buttó and Ryne Stanek could create an opening for Blackburn upon his return.
Montas and Manaea are working back from more significant injuries, and neither has pitched since last season. Both pitchers were injured at the start of spring training; given the time of their initial injuries, they've been on similar rehab timelines. Manaea was shut down from throwing a few weeks ago after suffering a setback, but Monday's update reveals that he is further along than Montas in his recovery.
The Mets took a chance on Montas this offseason despite his injury-plagued past, signing the righty to a two-year, $34 million deal. Meanwhile, Manaea was New York's best pitcher in 2024 after a mid-season adjustment to his delivery. Barring any further setbacks, the pair of starters could still be looking at pitching over half the season.
The Mets have gotten incredible production from their starting rotation despite these injuries. Once Manaea and Montas are ready to return, New York will have to make a tough decision about who to replace. Blackburn, on the other hand, should have a clear path to come out of the bullpen.