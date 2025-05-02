Mets manager explains controversial bullpen decision that backfired after loss
The New York Mets fell to 21-11 on the 2025 season after losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 1 by a score of 4-2.
This was the second consecutive close defeat to Arizona, and it included an interesting late-inning decision by Mets manager Carlos Mendoza that didn't bear fruit.
New York reliever Reed Garrett pitched a clean eighth inning, keeping the score 3-2 in favor of Arizona. Instead of bringing closer Edwin Diaz (who has only pitched once since April 23) in to try and keep the Mets' deficit to one run in the ninth, Mendoza sent Garrett back out again. He then gave up a leadoff home run to Tim Tawa.
While one could argue that this decision was trivial because the Mets didn't score in the bottom of the ninth, the prospect of coming back from a two-run lead instead of a one-run lead is much different.
Carlos Mendoza detailed his thinking in keeping Garrett on the mound when speaking with the media after Thursday's game.
"I mean, look, you're talking about two high-leverage guys, right? And once Garrett got out of that eighth inning, [he] pitched efficient. You're chasing," Mendoza said, per an X post from SNY. "I thought, you know, he's pretty good too. So I decided to stick with him, and he gave up the homer. But that's all to it."
When asked whether Diaz is okay physically, Mendoza said, "Yeah, he's fine. He got up [on Wednesday] if it was tied. [On Thursday], if it was tied or better, he was gonna come into the game.”
In other words, Mendoza trusted his gut in keeping Garrett out there instead of giving the ball to Diaz.
Mendoza and the Mets will look to move on from this series loss against the Diamondbacks with a successful three-game set against the Cardinals this weekend.