Mets manager opens up about 'difficult' roster decision
Once New York Mets veteran infielder Jeff McNeil went down with an oblique injury before 2025 Opening Day, there was some concern about whether New York would see production at second base in his stead.
Then again, given that McNeil hit .238 with a .692 OPS during the 2024 season, he wasn't guaranteed to be a major difference maker for New York.
It was clear that both Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña would see time at the position while McNeil is out. But once both guys started the season off slow, Mets fans were eager for any positive updates on McNeil's recovery so that he could fill that role.
However, both Baty and Acuña have caught fire in the past week or so, being arguably the two top hitters in New York's lineup aside from Pete Alonso.
This success begs the question of how Mets manager Carlos Mendoza will allocate playing time between them right now, not to mention once McNeil returns. However, Mendoza doesn't seem overly concerned with this question, which he conveyed with a quote in an April 18 article from Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post.
“Trying to find a balance to keep both somehow fresh with game action. They’re both playing well, so it makes it a lot harder,” Mendoza said of Acuña and Baty in the article. “But that’s a good problem to have.”
When asked whether Acuña or Baty could assume the fourth outfielder spot once McNeil returns, Mendoza added, “Too early to tell. I think we’ll cross that bridge when we have to. They’re both playing well, so I hope that’s the case that it’s going to be a very difficult decision [of who leaves when McNeil joins].”
It will be fascinating to see how playing time shakes out between Baty, Acuña, and McNeil when he returns. But as Mendoza alluded to, this is a great problem to have.