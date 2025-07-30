Mets 'Might be the most aggressive club' ahead of deadline, per insider
The New York Mets are in a battle with the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the National League East.
The rivals have jostled back and forth for weeks with neither team able to create much distance between the other; entering play on July 30, the Mets currently hold a half-game lead, at least 10 games clear of everyone else in the division. This is going to be a two-horse race and who comes out ahead could very well be determined by which team has the more successful trade deadline.
As shared by Buster Olney of ESPN, New York is looking to win that race against the Phillies and are going to be aggressive in searching out upgrades.
“...the Mets might be the most aggressive club adding players, looking for a starter who could pitch Game 1, 2 or 3 of a postseason series. Relief pitching and an outfielder -- perhaps Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles -- are also among their needs,” the MLB insider wrote.
That is a lot for one franchise to look to acquire ahead of a single deadline, but New York does have the means to make some big additions to their Major League squad with the talent in the organization.
Several players currently on their Major League roster, such as infielders Mark Vientos, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio, have been mentioned as potential trade pieces. Their farm system is loaded with talented pitchers, including Jonah Tong, Nolan McLean and Brandon Sproat, all of whom are garnering interest but are highly unlikely to be moved.
To acquire a player such as Mullins, whom Olney mentioned as a possible solution to their outfield needs, they likely wouldn’t have to part with any of the aforementioned players. The veteran outfielder is set to hit free agency after this season and a rental isn’t going to cost a top five prospect, especially one who is performing at the level which Mullins has in 2025.
If the Mets are going to dip into their current big league depth or minor league pitching, it will be for an impact player, likely one who is controllable beyond this year. Regardless, there should be motivation for the front office to make moves, as they know their rivals in Philadelphia will aggressively seek out upgrades as well.
With one or two more pickups ahead of the deadline, to go along with left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto, New York would improve their odds of winning the World Series.