Mets may call up top pitching prospects as result of trade deadline
In the last week, it became clear that the New York Mets would be active in the trade market looking for starting pitching, relief pitching, and a center fielder.
Having already moved two prospects to acquire a reliever in Gregory Soto and now setting their sights on several center field rentals, there is a chance the Mets won't be left with enough compelling prospects to make a considerable move for a starting pitcher.
If this ends up being the case, Jon Heyman of the NY Post revealed that the club would be open to calling up one of their big three pitching prospects: Jonah Tong, Nolan McLean, or Brandon Sproat.
Heyman also confirmed reports that the Mets are very hesitant to trade any of the pitchers and view them as virtually untouchable at this deadline. Sproat, who came into the season as the Mets top prospect, now ranks fifth, while Tong and McLean have shot up to No. 2 and 3 (respectively) behind stellar seasons.
Tong, who is now ranked as MLB's 52nd best prospect, has been unhittable in Double-A for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The righty is 8-4 with a 1.71 ERA in 17 starts this season, and his 138 strikeouts are the most in the minor leagues this year.
At just 22 years old, Tong can generate swings-and-misses with a low-90s mph fastball, a lively changeup, and a nasty mid-70s mph curveball that has 65 inches of vertical drop. His remarkable rise this season has made him one of the most coveted prospects in the Mets' farm.
Like Tong, McLean has asserted his value with the club through his 2025 campaign. He began the season in Double-A, but was promoted after five starts where he struck out 30 while maintaining a 1.37 ERA. McLean continued to impress since arriving in Triple-A, where he currently holds a 3.01 ERA across 13 games.
The 24-year-old righty throws a fastball that tops out at 98 mph, but also wields a high-level sweeper that can get up to 20 inches of horizontal movement and over 3,000 RPM. With McLean's emergence this year and success in Triple-A, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get the call later this year.
While Sproat's season got off to a lackluster start and has been somewhat overshadowed by Tong and McLean's rapid ascents, he has quietly put together a solid season. The 24-year-old has brought his ERA back down to 4.30 on 20 starts while fanning 73 batters.
While Tong and McLean have become exciting names, Sproat separates himself from Tong and McLean with his experience in Triple-A. It's now his second season in Syracuse, and he has nearly triple the amount of starts as McLean at that level, while Tong has yet to pitch in Triple-A.
The Mets will certainly still be in the market for a starting pitcher this season, but Heyman's report reveals how highly the club views this trio of prospects. With the development of these young arms and New York's intentions to keep them, they will be well suited for a future with or without a starting pitcher at the deadline.