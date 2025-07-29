Inside The Mets

New York Mets would only trade Mark Vientos for rental under this circumstance

Here's what the Mets may want in a potential trade involving Mark Vientos.

Logan VanDine

Jul 20, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) singles during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jul 20, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) singles during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. EST, SNY's Andy Martino revealed which infielder the New York Mets are willing to discuss in trade talks with teams across the league.

That infielder is Mark Vientos, whose playing time has diminished recently due to his disappointing season, as well as the sudden emergence of both Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio. While no serious trade talks surrounding Vientos have been made public just yet, these baseball insiders revealed what the Mets would want in return if they were to deal the 25-year-old third baseman.

In a July 28 article for The Athletic, insiders Will Sammon and Tim Britton reported that New York would only trade Vientos for a rental player if it was a "significant player coming back."

Vientos also revealed to The Athletic that he has not given the upcoming deadline any thought, primarily because he feels that his name has been swirled around trade talks every season.

After a breakout 2024 season, which saw Vientos hit a career-high 27 home runs during the regular season and slug five home runs in 13 postseason games for the Amazins', the 2025 campaign has been a disappointment. In just 74 games this year, Vientos is batting .230/.283/.372 with seven home runs, 31 RBI, and a .655 OPS.

Even though Vientos has begun to heat up at the plate as of late, as he is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak after recording two hits, including a grand slam during the Mets' crushing 7-6 loss to the San Diego Padres on Monday, this has still not been the season he envisioned offensively.

The Mets are certainly going to be in the market leading up to the trade deadline for help either in the bullpen or in the outfield, with players like Luis Robert Jr., Ryan Helsley, Cedric Mullins, and Edward Cabrera being viewed as possible fits for the team. Despite these possible trade fits, the Mets seem to be holding firm on any potential trade that would involve Vientos.

