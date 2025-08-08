Mets' returning starter could provide massive boost to struggling rotation
Things are not going very well for the New York Mets lately.
Coming into a massive series against the Milwaukee Brewers, who currently have the best record in baseball, the Mets have lost eight of nine games and are starting to see the Philadelphia Phillies create some separation in the National League East. In their most recent series against the Cleveland Guardians, New York was swept and nearly no-hit in the finale; getting the day off on Thursday couldn’t have come at a better time for the team.
After the trade deadline, there was a lot of optimism surrounding the Mets based on some of the moves that they made. But while the bullpen is now considered a strength of the team, the offense and the starting rotation have become a bit of a concern. Both of these units haven’t performed up to expectations, and for the once great rotation of the Mets, they have taken a significant step backwards.
However, the Mets may be getting some help with the rotation, as Tylor Megill is nearing a return from injury. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN recently wrote about Megill's impending return to the mound possibly being a boost that the Mets desperately need.
“When Megill got hurt on June 14, the Mets' rotation easily led the majors with a 2.82 ERA. Since then, the group has posted a 5.12 ERA, ranked 26th. Lately, it has only gotten worse.”
It’s somewhat easy to understand after the hot start to the season why New York has struggled of late. The starting pitching for the team at the beginning of the year was fantastic, and they took full advantage of it; Megill was a key component of that success, posting a 1.74 ERA in his first six starts of the year.
Oddly enough, while Megill himself began to struggle after April, the entire rotation struggled immensely once the 30-year-old righty landed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain. With an ERA of over 5.00 for almost two months now, this is a significant issue for the team.
However, the good news is that Megill is working his way back and adding him back into the rotation will certainly help. By no means is he going to be the solution to all of the problems, but a fresh arm could be something that gets the Mets' rotation out of its funk.
So far this campaign, the right-hander has totaled a 5-5 record and 3.95 ERA. With a strikeout per nine innings rate of 11.7, the 30-year-old has greatly excelled at generating whiffs, which puts a bit less pressure on New York's defense.
With a potential return this month, Megill will be a sight for sore eyes in the rotation. This is a unit that needs a bit of a reset, and the right-hander should be able to help with that.