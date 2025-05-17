Mets' offense sputters for second straight game in loss to Yankees
After being blanked by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the New York Mets again failed to produce much on offense.
On Friday, the Mets lost the first game of the Subway Series against the New York Yankees, 6-2. Even though Tylor Megill didn't give the Mets much length, lasting just 2.2 innings and giving up four earned runs while issuing five walks (four in the third inning), New York's offense sputtered for the second straight night.
The Amazins' were held to just two runs on five hits against their cross-town rivals, and once again failed to cash in with runners on base, leaving nine runners on and going just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position. With this latest loss, the Mets have scored just eight runs over their last four games.
Perhaps the biggest concern for the Mets' offense right now is the top of the order failing to produce. Francisco Lindor has gone just 4-for-17 over his last three games, while Pete Alonso has also been going through his first offensive funk of the season, going just 2-for-15 over his last four games with seven strikeouts. Alonso has also gone 38 at-bats since his last home run, which came on May 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
As for Juan Soto, the center of attention for tonight's game, the outfielder drew three walks in his first three plate appearances. However, he ultimately failed to pick up a hit, grounding out in the seventh inning and flying out in the ninth to end the game.
While every team across the major leagues experiences offensive woes during the season, the Mets' scoring just two runs total over their last two games combined is certainly concerning, given this ballclub's depth and pieces.
The Mets will now try to right the ship offensively on Saturday afternoon against their cross-town rivals, while they also look to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.