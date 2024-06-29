Mets Owner Steve Cohen Sends Message to Team in Red-Hot Stretch
The boss of the New York Mets has spoken.
Mets owner Steve Cohen sent a message of approval on X/Twitter on Saturday amid his team's red-hot stretch, where they have gone 18-6 in their last 24 games to climb back above .500 at 40-39.
"There is something special happening at Citi Field. The players have come together and are playing for each other. The atmosphere is electric. Let’s keep this going!"
Not only have the Mets totally turned their season around since going 24-35 through their first 59 games, but Cohen's optimism has flipped as well.
On May 24, Cohen tweeted: "What a stretch , mind boggling. "I know how disheartening this is for our fans. Ty (Thank you) for caring so much."
This tweet was sent around a time where the Mets were at rock bottom after getting rid of reliever Jorge Lopez for throwing his glove into the stands and later having a profanity-laced outburst in the clubhouse. It truly has been a tale of two seasons for the Mets.
Since late-May, the entire offense has caught fire led by J.D. Martinez, Francisco Alvarez, Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Mark Vientos, Pete Alonso and Harrison Bader. It has been a group effort that has received contributions from Jose Iglesias, Luis Torrens and Tyrone Taylor as well. Right fielder Starling Marte has swung a productive bat this season too, but recently hit the IL due to a knee injury. However, the bats have not cooled off in his absence.
Closer Edwin Diaz was suspended for a sticky substance earlier in the week, and the Mets have gone 3-0 without him. And ace starter Kodai Senga has yet to pitch in a live game this season.
Let's also not forget how Grimace, the famous purple McDonald's character, threw out the first pitch at Citi Field on June 12, resulting in a 12-2 record in the Mets' next 14 games. The latest sensation for New York has been Iglesias' new pop-hit "OMG," which he performed in front of the home fans following Friday night's victory.
As of a month ago, the Mets looked like clear trade deadline sellers again this year. But not so fast, as their torrid stretch has brought them to within one game of the final Wild Card spot in the NL and just 1.5 games out of the second slot.