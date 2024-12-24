Mets Path to Repeat Dodgers 10-Figure Spending Spree Revealed
The Los Angeles Dodgers spent over $1 billion in free agency last winter. This was owed to the massive $700 million contract they gave to Japanese megastar Shohei Ohtani along with the $325 million deal with gave to Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
While this is a ridiculous amount of money, the Dodgers went on to win the World Series, which both Ohtani and Yamamoto were crucial in accomplishing. So who can say this spending spree didn't pay dividends?
Of course, the Dodgers beat the New York Mets in the NLCS. But the Mets responded by signing Juan Soto to the largest contract in sports history ($765) and then signing Sean Manaea for three years and $75 million. This, combined with some other lower-profile signings, brings the Mets' current offseason sum to about $920 million.
And a December 23 article from the New York Post's Justin Tasch conveys how the Mets could end up surpassing $1 billion this offseason as the Dodgers did one year ago.
"Add in the additional $40 million Soto could get if the Mets void his opt-out clause after the fifth year of the 15-year deal, and that number increases to $956.25 million," Tasch wrote.
"The smaller signings of utilityman Jared Young and pitcher Justin Hagenman bring the total to $958.25 million... That number is going to go up more, as the Mets still have to finalize their infield plans.
"There appears to be a greater likelihood that the team and Pete Alonso agree on a pact to keep the first baseman in Flushing," Tasch continued.
"The Mets also figure to try to add more bullpen help and could use a versatile infielder in the vein of Jose Iglesias, the team’s 'OMG' hero who remains a free agent."
Tasch concluded with, "So there is a path for the Mets to repeat what the Dodgers did last year with their billion-plus spent in free agency and reach a 10-figure winter."
Given the Mets' interest in Pete Alonso or Alex Bregman, their spending over $1 billion this offseason seems very likely.