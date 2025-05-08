Mets pitching coach calls out 'copycat league' in praising new pitch
One of the biggest stories in all of baseball to this point in the 2025 season is how fantastic the New York Mets' starting pitching staff has been.
While any starting staff posting a collective 2.89 ERA through 38 games would be impressive, the fact that the Mets are doing so without any bona fide aces, and instead with guys who many were uncertain would be able to produce in the MLB this season, is staggering. Specifically, names like Clay Holmes, Tylor Megill, and Griffin Canning all posed major question marks heading into this season, but have been fantastic.
These three Mets pitchers all have something else in common: throwing a pitch called the kick change, which, according to a May 7 article from ESPN's Jorge Castillo, "has surged in popularity since San Francisco Giants right-hander Hayden Birdsong introduced it to Major League Baseball a year ago."
Holmes, Megill, and Canning have all adopted this new pitch (which is a changeup-splitter hybrid) over the past year, and have used it to great success this season.
When speaking about this electric new pitch, Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner is quoted in the ESPN article as saying, "You have guys that are maybe looking for a job or they're incentivized to try something new, and they get it to work and then it spreads like wildfire.
"It's a copycat league. It's always been a copycat league," he adds.
While Griffin Canning said he no longer uses the kick change because it helped him find his form with a more traditional change-up, both Holmes and Megill continue to have it be a huge part of their arsenals.
And until hitters can figure it out, one can expect these Mets hurlers to keep using the kick change to great success.