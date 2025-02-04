Mets' Possible Trade Target Hasn't Talked Extension With Padres
At the end of January, it was reported that San Diego Padres starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King could be on the trading block.
On SI's Pat Ragazzo addressed this news with an X post that wrote, "While I’ve heard the asking price for Dylan Cease has been extremely high, Michael King is now reportedly available and in my opinion would be a good fit for the Mets as a one year rental".
King would certainly be an intriguing addition to the New York Mets' starting rotation if they were able to put together a trade for him.
However, recent reporting has made it seem unlikely that King will be headed anywhere — at least not right now.
In a January 31 article from the San Diego Union-Tribune, Kevin Acee wrote, "The Padres and starting pitcher Michael King agreed to terms on a one-year contract Friday in a deal that had something both sides wanted."
"King got what he felt was fair. The Padres were able to delay paying him about half the money he will be due in 2025."
The article later added, "King is guaranteed $7.75 million, including a $3.75 million buyout if the mutual option is not exercised; contract incentives could push his one-year take to $8 million.
“It’s a weird structure, but whatever,” King is quoted saying in the article. “I wanted to make sure I got valued the way I thought I should get valued, and I think I did.”
King and the Padres agreeing to this one-year deal doesn't necessarily take him off the trade block; especially after a February 1 article from Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune alluded to no extension talks occurring once King's pre-arbitration deal was signed.
"King has not been approached with a long-term extension, he said," the article writes.
King is also quoted saying of the trade rumors, “I would be shocked, but obviously anything can happen. I didn’t think I was going to get traded over here that offseason last year. Anything can happen.”
He later added, "It’s part of the business. I think it’s fun, though. Dylan and I always joke around about it. Obviously you’re going to hear it, but you want to make fun of it.”
Trading for either King or his teammate Dylan Cease might be more feasible for the Mets at the trade deadline, as it won't cost as much to acquire either hurler on a half-year rental.