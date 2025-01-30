Ex-Mets GM Proposed This Intriguing Trade Scenario For Michael King
In a January 27 article, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic conveyed that two elite pitchers on the San Diego Padres could be on the trade block this offseason.
"One reason the open market remains clogged is that teams continue to discuss trades. The Seattle Mariners’ Luis Castillo and San Diego Padres’ Dylan Cease and Michael King, for example, are among the starting pitchers who remain in play," Rosenthal wrote.
On SI's Pat Ragazzo followed this up with an X post that wrote, "While I’ve heard the asking price for Dylan Cease has been extremely high, Michael King is now reportedly available and in my opinion would be a good fit for the Mets as a one year rental
"Both pitchers are heading into the final year of their deals".
While the New York Mets would appear to be set in their starting rotation, if an opportunity to execute a trade to secure one of these high-level starting pitchers presents itself then David Stearns could be compelled to pull the trigger and make the trade happen.
This has prompted some speculation among the Mets community about who could be included in such a trade. And during a January 29 appearance on SNY's Baseball Night in NY show, former Mets GM Zack Scott offered his opinion on a potential trade package for King.
"Michael King is very good. Even though he only has one year of control, I think it's gonna take a lot," Scott said, per an X post from SNY. "The proposal that I'm putting out there is Jose Butto, Drew Gilbert [the Mets No. 3 prospect], and another prospect like Jonah Tong [the Mets No. 10 prospect], or a mid-tier prospect for the Mets.
"And I think that's a good haul. Butto could go into the rotation. I think the Mets have so much pitching depth that they kind of have to move one of those guys if they're going to take on another pitcher," Scott continued. "And then they're giving up one of their top prospects.
"So that's a lot. I'm not sure it makes sense for a one-year guy, but that's the kind of deal it would take," Scott added.
The other analysts on the show seemed to believe that this haul was too much for a player like King, especially because he has only one year of control. But it's interesting to speculate on what the Mets would need to concede for a player of King's caliber.
Read More:
- What I'm Hearing About Former Mets Ace Max Scherzer's Market
- Source: Mets Have Spoken to Padres About Dylan Cease, Michael King