Mets' Potential Free Agency Target, NLCS Foe Deemed Breakout Candidate Next Season
The New York Mets have no choice but to make the starting rotation a priority this offseason, as they're likely going to have three players (Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana) becoming unrestricted free agents.
While the Mets have already been linked to multiple top-tier starting pitchers in free agency like former 2021 NL Cy Young and Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes, reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, and Atlanta Braves stud Max Fried, one pitcher who experienced a sub-par regular season but has rebounded in the playoffs could be another free agency fit.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler struggled in the 2024 regular season after missing all of 2023 due to injury, posting a 1-6 record with a 5.38 ERA in 16 regular season starts.
However, while Buehler has a 6.00 ERA this postseason, his Game 3 NLCS start against the Mets (where he gave up just 1 earned run in 5 innings) showed what he can still do when he's on his game.
Buehler will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. And in an October 27 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer deemed him one of seven 'MLB Free Agents Who Could Become Superstars on New Teams in 2025'.
"It isn't just the 5.38 ERA that Buehler put up this season that suggests he's not the same since undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in 2022. The quality of his stuff has has degraded, with his average fastball notably sitting 1 mph below his career norm," Rymer wrote.
"Then again, what if Buehler simply stopped throwing his four-seam fastball?
"It is easily identifiable as the worst pitch (.342 AVG, -8 Run Value) in his repertoire. But while his usage of the four-seamer has indeed declined, it isn't surprising that the Dodgers haven't advised him to scrap it. They throw more four-seamers than any other National League team," he added.
"Though he'll be a reclamation project either way, it would be fascinating to see if a team other than the Dodgers could get Buehler to throw more sinkers and cutters. It's not an especially common approach, but it sure works for Corbin Burnes," Rymer said of Buehler.
Buehler was a Cy Young candidate in both 2019 and 2021. If the Mets signed him this offseason and he returns to that prior form, he'd surely be this winter's biggest steal.