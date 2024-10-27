Mets' Potential Pete Alonso Replacement Called 2025 Superstar Candidate
One of the most pivotal parts of the New York Mets' upcoming offseason is figuring out what Pete Alonso's future will be.
Alonso is going to be an unrestricted free agent. While it's clear that he has enjoyed his time in Queens, the common belief is that Alonso will go wherever offers him the most money.
That could be the Mets. It also could not be.
Regardless, Mets fans and the franchise will need to prepare for Alonso's potential exit and to potentially see someone else manning first base in 2025.
We've written about how Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (who is also entering unrestricted free agency) could affect Alonso's value on the open market. An October 24 article from The Athletic's Jim Bowden also listed Walker as a potential top fit for the Mets, if Alonso was to sign elsewhere.
And now an October 27 article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer deemed Walker a candidate to become a superstar with whichever team he signs with next season.
"Anyone who says that Christian Walker is already a star has firm ground to stand on," Rymer wrote.
"By WAR, he's the fifth-most valuable first baseman of the last three seasons. The 95 home runs he's hit help his cause, and he also stands alone as the best defender at the cold corner."
Rymer then added, "As impressive as Walker's performance over the last three seasons is on the surface, it actually looks better in context.
"Chase Field isn't entirely bad for hitters, but it is a bad place to hit home runs. Even Walker occasionally felt the brunt of that. He hit 52 home runs on the road between 2022 and 2024, compared to 43 at home. That's despite a difference of just three games played," Rymer continued.
"It isn't hard to imagine Walker making a run at a 40-homer season in 2025 if he ends up in a place that would promise to amplify his right-handed pull power."
Alonso has proven over the past five seasons that right-handed sluggers can succeed at Citi Field. So if he leaves the Mets, the addition of Walker could make his loss much less significant to New York's lineup — especially if Walker's ascension to superstardom occurs.