Mets prospects continue stellar start in Arizona Fall League
With the start of the Arizona Fall League season, the New York Mets still have a strong crop of minor league talent competing through the month of October and into November.
Two weeks in, the Scottdale Scorpions have seen massive contributions from Mets prospects Nick Morabito and Chris Suero, who were both coming off strong finishes to their 2025 minor league campaigns. Morabito's impressive stretch comes at a pivotal time, as the 22-year-old outfielder is Rule 5 eligible this offseason but is making a case for New York to protect him on the 40-man roster.
Morabito got going early in Sunday's game against the Surprise Saguaros, lacing a single up the middle from the leadoff spot in the bottom of the first inning. Following the base hit, the club's No. 16 overall prospect stole both second and third base before coming home to score the game's first run on a throwing error.
Nick Morabito and Chris Suero off to strong starts in the AFL
Scottsdale exploded for 12 runs in the second inning and Morabito was right in the middle of that rally, getting on base twice with a walk and another base hit up the middle. He finished the game 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs while playing all seven innings in center field before play was suspended due to a fire alarm.
Morabito's two steals in the first bring him up to six on seven attempts so far this fall. The speedster stole 49 bases on 60 attempts in Double-A this season and had 59 on 74 attempts in 2024.
In six games this fall, Morabito is slashing .391/.517/.522 with a double, triple, two RBI and six stolen bases. This production is far from an anomaly, as he is coming off a stellar year with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies where he slashed .273/.348/.385 in 118 games (436 at-bats). Before that, Morabito had back-to-back seasons with a batting average above .300 and an on-base percentage above .400.
Suero, the club's No. 15 overall prospect, was given the night off on Sunday but has also extended his impressive end to the regular season into the AFL. The 21-year-old is slashing .286/.348/.619 with two home runs, seven RBI and two steals in five games while splitting time between catcher, first base, and left field.
Like Morabito, Suero is a natural baserunner and had the most steals of any catcher in the minor leagues in 2025 with 35. This athleticism has also allowed the Mets to try Suero at multiple positions (such as first base and left field) to get his bat in the lineup more often.
The Bronx native has good power which he put on display in September, launching two homers in his five postseason games including a two-run shot in the Rumble Ponies' championship clinching victory. Suero slashed .233/.379/.407 with 16 home runs in 115 games between High-A and Double-A this past year and has proved to be a valuable prospect with tremendous versatility and speed to go with his developing bat.
Morabito and Suero's strong showings to start the AFL season is a great sign for the Mets' player development system, as two guys who started in Rookie ball back in 2022 have grown into legit top prospects. But Morabito's continued success will force a key decision on whether the young outfielder will have a spot on the 40-man roster or be exposed to the Rule 5 draft.
It could prove to be an easy one, as the Mets have a need in center field that likely won't be filled externally since top prospects Carson Benge and Jett Williams are close to their big-league arrivals. But with Benge the expected long-term solution in center, Morabito could be a valuable trade piece for David Stearns, who will almost certainly look to make a few significant moves this offseason.
That said, this could all change if the Mets choose to make a strong push for Detroit ace Tarik Skubal, who is expected to be made available this offseason. According to reports, Nolan McLean is the only piece that the front office would not consider moving to acquire Skubal, meaning Benge and Williams could be out of the equation and Morabito will have a more defined role moving forward.