Pete Alonso Met With Angels; Mets Considering External First Base Option
Another team has entered the group chat sweepstakes.
Free agent first baseman Pete Alonso and his camp met with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, as multiple sources told Mets On SI.
Alonso has been in talks with the Toronto Blue Jays but nothing was close there as of Friday afternoon. The Blue Jays are a great fit for Alonso after signing another power slugger in Anthony Santander. They're focused on extending first baseman/DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr.; they also have Bo Bichette and could see bounce-backs at the plate from Andres Gimenez, Alejandro Kirk and maybe even George Springer.
Defensively the Blue Jays look strong with Gimenez and center fielder Daulton Varsho. If their pitching holds up, there's no reason they can't at least capture a Wild Card spot in a weak American League. A playoff berth would likely save a number of jobs in the front office with the seats of their baseball leadership group scorching hot heading into the season.
As for the Mets, the door appears to be closed with Alonso, their homegrown franchise star, right now. That doesn't mean things can't change on that front, but since last week nothing has changed: Alonso is still unlikely to return to Queens.
The Mets could very well move Mark Vientos to first base; and if they don't go with Brett Baty or Ronny Mauricio at third base, Jeff McNeil is a name I've heard as a possibility to move back to the hot corner where he saw some time in 2019 and 2020. But that would also depend on Luisangel Acuna winning the second base job outright with an impressive showing in spring training.
Acuna had a rough year offensively in Triple-A Syracuse in 2024, but surprised many with a strong stint in September upon making his major league debut. He looked poised and composed, however, it was only a 14 game stretch in the big-leagues which everyone involved is realistic about. That said, the 22-year-old is a spark plug and has the ability to make an impact defensively and on the base paths with his blistering speed.
As for external options, one first base fit the Mets are considering is a trade for former No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson. The 25-year-old righty bat is coming off a poor 2024 campaign and there's currently no path for him to play everyday after the Detroit Tigers signed second baseman Gleyber Torres and plan to move Colt Keith to first base.
Torkelson did crush 31 homers and drive in 94 RBI with Detroit in 2023. That ceiling is the closest the Mets can get to replacing Alonso's 34 homers from last season. And keep in mind, they did essentially swap Alonso for Juan Soto, who went deep 41 times last year as well.
Torkelson has four more years of team control and is the type of player that would seemingly fit the mold of David Stearns' philosophy on player acquisition. Torkelson also brings solid defense at first base and would allow Vientos to continue growing at third base.
Time will tell, but it's still looking like a reality that a breakup between the Mets and Pete Alonso is on the horizon.
