Source: Mets Have Discussed Ryan Mountcastle Trade as Possible Pete Alonso Pivot
While the door appears to be closed right now, it won't be locked until Pete Alonso signs with another team or the New York Mets add another first baseman.
It looks like a game of chicken after Mets owner Steve Cohen was openly candid with fans at Amazin' day on Saturday about how he isn't happy with how negotiations have gone with Alonso and his agent Scott Boras. This prompted a rebuttal from Boras through The Athletic claiming that what they have been asking for is standard practice.
The reality of the situation is that the Mets have already begun their pivot from Alonso and as they continue to implement this plan, Alonso's window to return will continue to get smaller.
Alonso met with the Los Angeles Angels last Thursday, as Mets On SI reported, and has been in talks with the Toronto Blue Jays but nothing seems to be close or imminent at the moment.
As reported by Mets On SI on Friday, the Mets have been considering a trade for Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson who struggled last year and is now being displaced by Colt Keith in 2025.
But Torkelson isn't the only external name the Mets have been talking about that could fill the void left by Alonso at first base.
In addition to Torkelson, the Mets have also discussed a potential trade for Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle as a possible replacement option for Alonso, sources told Mets On SI.
Mountcastle, who will turn 28-years-old in February, comes with two years of control and is set to make just $6.787 million in 2025.
Mountcastle is also more of a proven big-leaguer than Torkelson. The right-handed slugger slashed .271/.308/.425 with a .733 OPS, 13 homers and 63 RBI in 124 games for the Orioles last season.
He also brings strong defense at first base, posting two Outs Above Average and eight defensive runs saved in 2024. Mountcastle has playing experience in left field as well and Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns values positional flexibility on his roster.
Mountcastle punishes left-handed pitching, producing a .285/.338/.503 slash line and .841 OPS for his career against southpaws. The former first-round draft pick is solid versus righties too, slashing .256/.307/.426 with a .733 OPS since making his MLB debut in 2020.
The only concern about Mountcastle's game is that his power has diminished in each campaign since he broke out with 33 homers in 2021. In the past three seasons, he hit 22 homers in 2022, 18 in 2023 and 13 in 2024. He also doesn't walk much and has a career on-base percentage of just .316.
That said, Mets assistant hitting coach Jeremy Barnes is a good fit to work with both Mountcastle and Torkelson because his philosophy would get them to pull the ball more at the plate thus resulting in more power and home runs.
Despite having lower power numbers, Mountcastle has increased his WAR in each season of his career.
Torkelson, 25, a former No. 1 overall pick, slugged 31 home runs, drove in 94 RBI and posted a .759 OPS in 2023, but was demoted last season and would be a reclamation project. On the other hand he does have four years of control remaining.
The word is that the Tigers are looking for two top 15 prospects in exchange for Torkelson, which seems like a bit of a high ask for a player they don't currently have a starting spot for. A swap of third baseman Brett Baty, who is also 25 and a former top prospect/draft pick, makes sense for Torkelson. Both players could benefit from a change of scenery.
If the Mets bring in an external first baseman, it would allow Mark Vientos to stick at third base and continue to develop there. Should that not be the case, Vientos would be the Mets' primary first baseman and this would create an opportunity for Baty, Ronny Mauricio or Luisangel Acuna to win a job in the infield.
The Mets are willing to roll with what they have internally, but they will remain opportunistic on adding another infielder if Alonso doesn't stay in Queens.
