Mets releasing righty reliever Sean Reid-Foley
The New York Mets are parting ways with one of their long-time relievers.
On Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com announced that New York is releasing reliever Sean Reid-Foley. The righty has shown flashes of being a dominant reliever but has been snake-bitten by injuries in the past, which ultimately led to the Mets parting ways with him.
In January 2021, the Mets traded for Reid-Foley from the Toronto Blue Jays in a deal involving starting pitcher Steven Matz. The 29-year-old made his Mets debut during the 2021 campaign on April 22 against the Chicago Cubs and was impressive, tossing three perfect innings while striking out four.
Reid-Foley finished the 2021 season for the Amazins' with a 2-1 record in 12 games, posting a 5.40 ERA and 26 strikeouts across 20.2 innings.
But the injury bug would start bothering the righty hurler, as the Mets announced that Reid-Foley would undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on May 11, 2022 due to a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. Despite being non-tendered by the Mets after the 2022 season, the team brought back Reid-Foley on a minor league contract.
Reid-Foley would end up spending most of the 2023 season pitching in 22 combined appearances with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, and the Single-A St. Lucie Mets; he posted a cumulative 4.09 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 22 innings of work. New York selected his contract on August 23 and he pitched in the majors for the rest of the regular season, posting a 3.52 ERA in eight games with 16 strikeouts over 7.2 innings.
The 2024 season seemed like it would finally be the year the Mets would see Reid-Foley at his absolute best. In 23 games, the righty had a 1-2 record with a 1.66 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21.2 innings of work.
Unfortunately, Reid-Foley's excellent start to his 2024 campaign would come to a screeching halt as the Mets announced on June 22 that he would be placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. The Mets would later transfer him to the 60-day IL on September 5, ending his season.
The Mets placed Reid-Foley on outright waivers on March 6. After clearing waivers, he was sent to Triple-A Syracuse after being removed from the 40-man roster and was soon released.
In 71 career games (13 starts), Reid-Foley is 8-12 with a 4.10 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 131.2 innings.