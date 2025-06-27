Mets reliever Dedniel Núñez showing signs of returning to form
The New York Mets on Thursday looked nothing like the team that had lost 10 of its previous 12 games.
Despite Griffin Canning being sidelined by an early injury in the third inning, the Mets’ bullpen was nothing short of dominant, securing a 4-0 shutout victory over the Atlanta Braves.
Perhaps the most impressive bullpen performance came from Dedniel Núñez, who pitched two scoreless innings as part of the Mets’ 6.1 innings of shutout relief.
Núñez struck out four of the six batters he faced, demonstrating the dominant form that made him one of the Mets’ most reliable relievers when healthy last season.
After bursting onto the scene with his electrifying fastball-slider combination, Núñez quickly established himself as one of the Mets’ most important relievers during the early months of their season turnaround en route to the playoffs.
In 25 games, Núñez pitched 35 innings and struck out 48 batters while posting a stellar 2.31 ERA. He thrived in various roles, whether tasked with multiple innings or called upon in high-pressure situations with runners on base. Unfortunately, Núñez was sidelined for the remainder of the year due to a strained flexor tendon in his pitching arm.
His strong showing Thursday offered a promising glimpse of the pitcher he once was and could be again moving forward.
The hard-throwing right-hander spoke to reporters after the game, explaining how tonight’s performance felt different for him.
"My confidence was at an all-time high after that first strikeout. After I struck out Olson there, I almost felt liberated, I almost felt free at that moment," Núñez said. "I'm proud of myself, that I felt like I'm finally me again."
The Mets’ bullpen has faced ongoing challenges this season, marked by inconsistency and a revolving door of pitchers moving between the majors and minors.
In this context, the return of Núñez to his dominant form represents a significant opportunity for the team. His electric pitching and demonstrated poise in high-leverage moments could provide the stability and reliability the bullpen desperately needs to close out games and improve the team’s chances down the stretch.