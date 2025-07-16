Mets Report Card: Midseason grades at the All-Star break
With the All-Star festivities wrapping up and the regular season set to resume this Friday, it’s a great time to review and evaluate the performances of some key New York Mets players.
The Mets finished the first half with a solid 55–42 record but endured a roller-coaster stretch, including a brutal skid where they lost 14 of 17. At times, they looked like one of the league’s top teams; at others, they couldn’t find consistency. While some players delivered when it mattered, others struggled to find their rhythm.
With the trade deadline approaching on July 31 at 6 PM, it’s the perfect moment to evaluate the roster and decide which pieces the Mets need to acquire or improve.
Let’s hand out midseason grades for the key players heading into the second half.
Brandon Nimmo: B+
Nimmo got off to a slow start but has really turned things around, hitting .314 with eight home runs since June 10. Back in his familiar leadoff role, he’s been effective at setting the tone at the top of the lineup. Nimmo has become a different hitter than earlier in his career, swinging for more power and focusing on driving the ball rather than drawing walks.
Francisco Lindor: A-
Lindor earned his first All-Star start as a Met, hitting .260 with 19 home runs and a .787 OPS; he was slashing .279/.353/.490 with 14 big flies before a broken pinky toe in early June slowed him down. Since then, he’s hit just .217 with five home runs. Still, he continues to lead by example both on and off the field, embracing his role as the team’s unofficial captain.
Juan Soto: A
Soto struggled early but turned it around in June and has been on a tear ever since, hitting .311 with 14 home runs and 29 RBI since June 1. His performance in June earned him National League Player of the Month honors. His .183 average with runners in scoring position remains the one hurdle he needs to overcome. Overall, Soto has been exactly as advertised.
Pete Alonso: A+
Alonso has been a clutch performer, batting an impressive .337 with runners in scoring position this season. He’s powered 21 home runs and driven in 77, anchoring the Mets’ lineup. Now just six homers shy of surpassing Darryl Strawberry, Alonso is on the verge of Mets history.
Jeff McNeil: B
Since returning from injury, McNeil has looked like the second-half version of himself from last year, batting .253 with nine home runs in 63 games. He’s provided crucial versatility around the field and steady production in the bottom half of the lineup.
Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio: C+
Baty and Mauricio have had similar seasons, showcasing strong defense at third and second base when called upon. At the plate, they’ve shown flashes but have yet to find consistency. Now, both players will need to start heating up quickly, or the Mets may look elsewhere at the trade deadline.
Mark Vientos: F
Vientos has flat-out struggled this year, both at the plate and in the field. If he doesn’t turn things around soon, the Mets may face a tough decision regarding his future.
Francisco Alvarez: F
Alvarez struggled so greatly that he was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse on June 22, with even his renowned defense beginning to falter. Fortunately, the 23-year-old has shown some encouraging signs in the minors (especially at the plate), so the Mets can benefit greatly if their young catcher can tap into his potential during the second half.
Starting Rotation: B-
The Mets’ rotation started strong but injuries caused a setback. David Peterson has pitched exceptionally well for the Mets, earning an All-Star nod, while Clay Holmes was strong early but began to wear down as his innings piled up. Just prior to the break, Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, and Frankie Montas returned healthy, giving the rotation a much-needed boost. The key for the Mets’ staff will be limiting walks and pitching deeper into games—areas they struggled with in the first half.
Edwin Diaz: A+
Diaz has arguably been the best closer in baseball this season, just as he was in 2022. He has posted a 1.66 ERA and converted 19 of 20 save opportunities. The Mets will need him to be lockdown in the ninth inning down the stretch.