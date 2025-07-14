Why the Mets must recall Francisco Álvarez after All-Star break
As the New York Mets and the rest of Major League Baseball take a brief break this week to gear up for the second half of the season, there is one question that remains for this Mets team.
When will we see catcher Francisco Álvarez back in the major leagues?
After missing the first month of the season with a left hamate bone fracture, it has been a struggle for the young catcher both offensively and defensively. Álvarez has played in just 35 games for New York this season, slashing .236/.319/.333 with three home runs, 11 RBI, and a .652 OPS. The 23-year-old has also struggled behind the plate as he has made three errors thus far, including four passed balls, as well as gunning down just nine of the 18 runners who have tried to steal off him this year.
Álvarez's struggles this season resulted in the Mets sending him down to Triple-A Syracuse nearly a month ago, where he has vastly improved at the plate. And with the Mets just a half game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East, as well as needing more production from the bottom of their lineup, the Amazins' should recall Álvarez to the big leagues when the second half of the season resumes on Friday.
Since being optioned to Triple-A on June 22, Álvarez has finally looked comfortable and more confident at the plate. He is also showing signs of the power he displayed as a rookie in 2023, when he slugged 25 home runs in 110 games. In just 13 games for Syracuse, Álvarez has hit eight home runs; the young slugger also tallied three more extra-base hits on Sunday against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, doubling twice and homering for the third straight game.
The bottom of the Mets' lineup have done very little to support the offense all season long. This includes Luis Torrens, who has filled in for Álvarez throughout the year; although he's been valuable defensively, his near-nonexistent production at the plate cannot continue to plague the team.
Álvarez is undoubtedly making a case to rejoin the Mets when they kick off the second half of their season against the Cincinnati Reds this weekend. He could also be the spark plug New York needs during the second half of the season if they want to dethrone the Phillies atop the NL East and make another deep playoff run in October.