Mets Reveal Starting Pitcher For NLDS Game 3

The Mets are lining up their rotation for their ensuing games against the Phillies.

Oct 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea (59) throws during the second inning in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In the New York Mets' 6-2 upset win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, they reshuffled their starting rotation for the postseason.

New York surprisingly used their ace, Kodai Senga, as an opener in Game 1 of the NLDS; Senga would pitch two innings before handing the ball to fellow starter David Peterson, who threw three innings before the Mets' bullpen took over.

Luis Severino will start Game 2 of the NLDS on Sunday, with four days of rest. From there, the Mets will go back to their previous rotation order when the series shifts to Citi Field.

Unsurprisingly, this means that left-hander Sean Manaea will start Game 3 for New York on Tuesday; he had previously pitched in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, in which he went five innings and allowed two runs on six hits. Manaea will be on five days of rest.

Under this alignment, this also puts Jose Quintana in line to start Game 4 if necessary; Quintana pitched the decisive Game 3 of the Wild Card Series on Thursday (six shutout innings) and will also be on five days of rest.

Despite the update from Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com mentioned that the Mets usually don't announce starters multiple games in advance, so it is not set in stone that Quintana will start Game 4. Regardless, Manaea will officially start Game 3, per Mendoza.

Although Manaea established himself as the ace of New York's rotation in Senga's absence, he has seen mixed results against the Phillies this year. In three starts, the 32-year-old is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA; he pitched six innings of one-run ball in a no-decision on May 13, and allowed three runs on three hits (two of which were home runs) in seven innings on September 21 to pick up the win. In between those starts, Manaea was knocked around for six runs on seven hits (two homers) in just 3.2 innings on June 8, taking the loss.

The Mets currently lead the Phillies 1-0 in the first postseason series ever played between the two hated rivals. If New York can win two more games, they will advance to the NLCS for the first time since their pennant-winning season in 2015.

