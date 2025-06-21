Mets scoop up utility player from Yankees
As the MLB season approaches the dog days of summer, there is typically always a need for additional depth given the injuries that typically occur during this period. And the New York Mets added depth to their organization on June 21, as it has been announced on social media that the Mets have signed infielder Pablo Reyes to a minor league deal.
Reyes is an interesting addition for the Mets, if only because he started this season with their cross-town rival New York Yankees before getting designated for assignment by them on June 16 and then electing free agency instead of getting sent to the minor leagues.
The 31-year-old Reyes struggled in his brief opportunity to perform for the Yankees this season, as he posted a .194 average and a .468 OPS in 31 at-bats in 2025. Across his career, Reyes holds a .245 average with a .647 OPS.
Read more: Rival GM reveals why Mets are 'dangerous' to deal with at trade deadline
Perhaps the recent injuries to Mark Vientos and Brett Baty are what convinced David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office to bring Reyes on board.
While Reyes isn't a groundbreaking signing by any means, perhaps if he ends up making it to the MLB team, he can provide a jolt of energy, given that New York is currently riding a seven-game losing streak. What's for sure is that his versatility could be advantageous, and should be beneficial for his chances of getting a call to come up to Queens.
Mets fans are hoping Reyes will make the Yankees regret letting him go earlier this month.