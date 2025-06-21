Rival GM reveals why Mets are 'dangerous' to deal with at trade deadline
While the New York Mets have managed to secure several high-level free agents since Steve Cohen took over as the team's owner in 2020, them signing superstar slugger Juan Soto to the biggest contract in sports history last offseason felt like the final proof that this Mets club has turned over a new leaf in terms of being a top destination.
The culture and atmosphere Cohen has created (not to mention the money he's willing to spend) have turned Citi Field into a desired landing spot. And with David Stearns making the personnel decisions, the Mets have quickly become one of the National League's most formidable clubs.
But they also don't need to rely solely on free agency and trades to improve their roster. Their once barren farm system is now stocked with promising young prospects, especially when it comes to pitchers.
All of these factors have turned the Mets into a juggernaut entering the July 31 trade deadline. And this was conveyed by a June 20 article from Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, excerpts of which have since been shared in an article from Bridget Hyland of NJ Advance Media.
“Such depth, especially with arms that other clubs like, makes [the Mets] all the more dangerous when you add that they can probably take on money because of their owner and they’re led by David Stearns in a good front office,” an anonymous National League general manager was quoted saying to Rosenthal and Sammon, per Hyland's article.
It will be fascinating to see how the Mets can utilize their being "dangerous" into an improved roster by the time the trade deadline concludes.