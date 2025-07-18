Mets seen as best trade landing spot for resurgent southpaw reliever
The New York Mets' bullpen is going to look different in a few weeks. While most of the members who are currently in New York's relief corps will still be there once the July 31 trade deadline passes, there's little doubt that at least one new face will be featured in the bullpen.
Given how short-handed the Mets are when it comes to left-handed relievers, there's little doubt that they're going to acquire at least one southpaw via trade at some point in the next 13 days. And in a July 18 article, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter called the Mets the best trade landing spot for Los Angeles Angels lefty Reid Detmers.
"The No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Detmers flamed out as a starter with a 6.70 ERA in 2024, but he has reinvented himself as a quality bullpen option this year. He has a 4.15 ERA and 10.8 K/9 with two saves and eight holds in 40 appearances overall, and a minuscule 1.24 ERA in 28 games since May 9," Reuter wrote.
"Richard Lovelady (6 G, 8.10 ERA) and Brandon Waddell (9 G, 3.86 ERA) are the only lefties in the Mets bullpen right now, and neither is viewed as a high-leverage option. Detmers could slot in alongside Ryne Stanek, Reed Garrett and Edwin Díaz in the late innings."
Detmers has been one of the best lefty relievers in baseball over the past two and a half months. While this might make it so the Mets would have to give up solid prospects to acquire him, the stability Detmers could bring New York late in games (especially when baseball's best lefty sluggers are up to bat) could make it worthwhile.