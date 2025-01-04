Mets 'Silly to Count Out' for Top Remaining Free Agent, per Insider
Despite all of the additions the New York Mets have made this offseason, they still seem likely to add a corner infielder before all is said and done.
This could certainly end up being former Mets slugger Pete Alonso, as the two sides appear mutually interested in working out a deal despite some differences in opinion about Alonso's contract.
If the Alonso signing goes awry for some reason, the Mets have several solid options they can pivot to. Perhaps the best is former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who is arguably the best hitter (along with Alonso) that's still available in free agency.
While the Mets don't appear to be frontrunners for Bregman, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand explained why they can't be dismissed completely in a January 3 article.
"It’s silly to count out the Mets when it comes to any free agent, as Steve Cohen has shown a willingness to spend like no other owner in the game," Feinsand wrote.
"Bregman could play third base for the Mets, moving Mark Vientos to first base, though the potential for Pete Alonso to return (more on him in a minute) will play a key role in the club’s interest in Bregman."
Feinsand went on to note that the Boston Red Sox seem like the most logical destination for Bregman right now. But if Alonso does end up signing with another team, the Mets have more than enough means to outbid the field on Bregman and bring him to Queens.