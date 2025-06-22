Mets slug seven home runs, tie MLB record in win over Phillies
The New York Mets snapped their seven-game losing streak Saturday night with an 11-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies with an emphatic home run barrage.
Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto each homered twice, while Jared Young, Francisco Alvarez, and Francisco Lindor added solo shots of their own. In total, the Mets launched seven solo shots, tying an MLB record shared by six other teams.
After hitting just six home runs during their week-long skid, the Mets' bats erupted in a big way. The outburst was especially needed for Francisco Lindor, who snapped an 0-for-19 slump with his solo homer in the third inning. The Mets have now won 28 consecutive games when Lindor has hit a home run.
Perhaps more importantly, the top of the order finally broke through. The first three hitters in the lineup (Lindor, Nimmo, Soto) all left the ballpark at least once, combining to drive in nine of the team's 11 runs. Saturday night was a glimpse of what the Mets' lineup is capable of when their top of the order is producing.
Despite his recent struggles, Lindor remains well on track to make his first All-Star appearance as a Met, and his first appearance since 2019 with Cleveland. As of June 16, he leads Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts by over 400,000 votes, and has surpassed one million total votes.
Nimmo and Soto are also building their All-Star cases, especially with their impressive performances this month. Nimmo is slashing .293/,361/.587 in June, while Soto has shaken off a rough start to post more Soto-like numbers: a .338 average, .500 on-base percentage, and a .708 slugging this month.
While Saturday's win was a much-needed relief for the Mets, the team knows one game doesn't fix everything.
"You don't overanalyze it and be like 'Okay, we're done," Nimmo said postgame. "Great, it bought us a win. Now we've got to go do it again tomorrow. Now it's focusing on recovery, and being ready for a dogfight tomorrow because start 0-0, so you gotta go do it all again."
The Mets' win put them back into a tie with the Phillies atop the NL East, setting the stage for what likely will be a dramatic divisional race. New York has won four of five games against the Phillies this season, but division titles aren't won in June; they're won in September.
Furthermore, with the Braves having swept the Mets earlier this week and winning seven of their last ten, it also wouldn't be bold to say this division will be a three team race as the season winds down.
In their most pivotal stretch so far of 2025, all against division rival Braves and Phillies, the Mets are just 1-4. But last night was a relief in many ways as the offense found itself again.