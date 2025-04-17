Mets star Francisco Lindor receives long awaited WBC captain status
Heading into the 2025 regular season, a common discussion point among the New York Mets' organization was whether star shortstop Francisco Lindor should be named the franchise's fifth captain.
There's no doubt that Lindor is a leader for his team both on and off the field. And when he was asked about potentially being named captain when speaking with the media on February 15, Lindor said, "I do feel like I'm one of the leaders of the team. But there is a lot of leaders in [the clubhouse], you know.
"The captain thing is something that is not up for me to decide. If it does happen, it would be fantastic. It would be an honor. It would be a privilege that I would never take for granted, something that would put me next to the greats of this organization forever," he added.
Lindor announced on April 16 that he has been named a team captain — albeit for Team Puerto Rico for the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC).
"Honored to be captain of Team Puerto Rico for the 2026 World Baseball Classic 🇵🇷 Vamos mi borinquén!" Lindor wrote in an Instagram post.
Lindor was a crucial part of Team Puerto Rico's 2023 WBC run, when they made it to the quarterfinals. He hit .450 with a 1.050 OPS and 5 RBIs in 20 at-bats.
Time will tell whether Lindor eventually ends up being named the Mets' captain. But in the meantime, it's cool to see Puerto Rico giving him his well-deserved flowers.