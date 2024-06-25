Mets Star Seen As Only Starter Who Could Bring New York Back Top Prospect
How will the New York Mets handle the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
New York had high expectations heading into the 2023 season and struggled. The Mets ended up being sellers at the trade deadline last year and dealt Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.
The Mets regrouped this past offseason and made some intriguing pickups. Now, the trade deadline is approaching again but it's unclear what New York will do.
New York has had an inconsistent 2024 campaign but seems to have turned things around. The Mets have looked like the team many expected them to be over the last few weeks and with a weak National League this year still are in contention for a postseason spot.
While this is the case, there still could be some moves coming to the Mets. New York may not end up doing a major firesale or a blockbuster deal to add to the team. The Mets could do a little of both. It has been speculated that the Mets could trade a starter, but the only one who could bring back a top prospect is Luis Severino, according to SNY's John Harper.
"To make such a move worthwhile, in terms of acquiring a top prospect, scouts and execs agreed that Luis Severino is probably the only starter with enough value to get it done," Harper said. "Of course, he’s also been the Mets’ best starter, and trading him surely wouldn’t be well-received by the players."
Severino has been mentioned in trade rumors over the last few months and he will be someone to keep a close eye on over the next six weeks.
